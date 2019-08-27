Lobstex Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. Lobstex has a market cap of $432,623.00 and $116,925.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00572246 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006181 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000403 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 72.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000152 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 17,143,596 coins and its circulating supply is 17,143,584 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

