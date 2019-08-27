LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,172,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,976,000 after purchasing an additional 107,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,830 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,138,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,736,000 after purchasing an additional 181,115 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $178.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $775,960.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMP traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,994. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $153.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

