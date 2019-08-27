LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $57,000 in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,898,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,298,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,108,000 after purchasing an additional 257,077 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 198.2% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,975,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,273 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $20,002,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at $21,556,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Zuora by 103.7% in the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 509,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 259,261 shares during the last quarter. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 11,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $168,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,008 shares of company stock worth $489,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Zuora from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.55 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

ZUO traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,493. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Zuora Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $35.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Zuora had a negative net margin of 31.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

