LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cable One by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded up $23.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,287.89. 1,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,526. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,230.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,091.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $767.15 and a 1 year high of $1,289.25.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 30.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cable One to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,316.00 price target (up previously from $1,210.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,219.00.

In related news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.59, for a total transaction of $1,976,484.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.80, for a total value of $374,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,143 shares of company stock worth $3,655,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

