Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Million

Brokerages expect that Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) will announce $1.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the highest is $1.80 million. Lithium Americas posted sales of $1.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year sales of $5.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $6.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of LAC stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,426. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.30. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.