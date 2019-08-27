Liquidity Network Hits Market Cap of $1.27 Million (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $79,785.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00251825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.01317072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020764 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

