Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.30

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 9493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGF.A. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Imperial Capital raised Lions Gate Entertainment to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.41 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

