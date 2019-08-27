Linkey One Day Trading Volume Hits $96.00 (LKY)

Linkey (CURRENCY:LKY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Linkey has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Linkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001995 BTC on popular exchanges. Linkey has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $96.00 worth of Linkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00716863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013656 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Linkey (CRYPTO:LKY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Linkey’s total supply is 195,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Linkey’s official Twitter account is @LKYFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linkey is www.linkey.info

Linkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

