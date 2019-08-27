Lincoln National Corp Acquires Shares of 3,730 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1,007.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.59.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.70. The stock had a trading volume of 34,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $73.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,620,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $4,700,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 741,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,183,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,866 shares of company stock worth $12,048,458 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.