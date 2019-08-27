Lincoln National Corp Acquires 698 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 640,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,023 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. 453,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,426,047. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

