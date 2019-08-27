LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $0.71. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 3,300 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

In related news, Director Robert Ripp acquired 51,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,249.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 730,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,797. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 70,249 shares of company stock valued at $69,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightPath Technologies stock. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank owned about 0.37% of LightPath Technologies worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

