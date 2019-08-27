Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Short Interest Update

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,447,400 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 1,866,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:LPT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 725,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $39.82 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $226,161.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,387,000 after purchasing an additional 133,477 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the first quarter worth $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 141.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

