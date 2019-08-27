LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Hits $0.0147 on Major Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $32,770.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00254774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.01309802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020543 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00094020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 626,083,728 coins and its circulating supply is 263,272,018 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

