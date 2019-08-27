Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,673,000 after buying an additional 517,926 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,250,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,075,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,592,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,842,000 after buying an additional 97,909 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 3,070,101 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,566,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,085,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.41. 30,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,876. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.67 and its 200-day moving average is $191.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

