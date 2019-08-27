Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,181,000 after purchasing an additional 52,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750,534 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,519,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $92.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.