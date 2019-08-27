Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 135,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,244,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,620,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

