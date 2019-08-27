Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $205.77. 211,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $211.90. The company has a market cap of $119.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

