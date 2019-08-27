Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 134.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,875,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,845,606,000 after buying an additional 2,123,713 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,644,000 after buying an additional 1,592,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,864,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,404,230,000 after buying an additional 430,110 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19,302.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 378,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 376,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,188.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 374,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,981,000 after buying an additional 345,401 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.90. The company had a trading volume of 50,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,247. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $211.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

