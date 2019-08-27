Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 316 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 52.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.15. 1,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,890. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.75 and a 1-year high of $238.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.61.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

