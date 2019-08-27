L Brands (NYSE:LB) Receives Market Perform Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their market perform rating on shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut L Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $35.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.10.

LB opened at $16.92 on Friday. L Brands has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in L Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in L Brands by 139.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 340,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 198,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,550,000 after buying an additional 970,548 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

