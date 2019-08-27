L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 106,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FSTR stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. 260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,338. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $217.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $200.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. Analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on L.B. Foster and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 188.6% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 213,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 139,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 977.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 41,791 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 39,294 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

