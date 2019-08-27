Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,011,200 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 839,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 927,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 622,959 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 984.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 642,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 582,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 989.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,224,000 after purchasing an additional 546,317 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 497,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 174,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 143,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRYS. BidaskClub downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, June 24th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $57.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $48.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.57. 162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,845. The stock has a market cap of $701.18 million, a P/E ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 49.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

