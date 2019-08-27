Komodo Price Hits $0.76 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00007488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, BarterDEX and Bittrex. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $88.45 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00495353 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00123605 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00049875 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003254 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000495 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 115,663,856 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bitbns, Crex24, Binance and BarterDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

