Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $212,805.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,764,210.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,940.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $1,313,626. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,544,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 297.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 118,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KNSL traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $95.71. 39,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 18.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

