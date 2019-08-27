Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 54 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

KINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kingstone Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Barry Goldstein acquired 5,950 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $48,552.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 613,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,228.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 16,950 shares of company stock valued at $138,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1,029.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,771. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

