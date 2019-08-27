Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $285.55

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $285.55 and traded as high as $120.00. Kier Group shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 1,475,452 shares trading hands.

KIE has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 514.25 ($6.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $194.54 million and a P/E ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 285.55.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

