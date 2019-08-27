Keystone Financial Group Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. ACG Wealth raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.5% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 91,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 37,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,282,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

