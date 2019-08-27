Keystone Financial Group Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,878 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,261 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,103,000 after purchasing an additional 244,466 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,667,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,892,000.

VO stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.24. 11,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,549. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $171.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

