Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.67

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and traded as low as $7.60. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 117 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 million, a PE ratio of 125.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

