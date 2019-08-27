Keel Point LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keel Point LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 21.1% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Keel Point LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $184,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $263.90. 216,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,029. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $277.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

