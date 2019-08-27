Keel Point LLC Raises Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,592,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,659,000 after buying an additional 1,479,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,610,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,809,000 after buying an additional 2,608,722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,129,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,343,000 after buying an additional 174,089 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,823,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,212,000 after buying an additional 1,149,633 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.06. 148,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,939. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $114.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.68.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.