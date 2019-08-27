Keel Point LLC Purchases 17,352 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,352 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fastenal by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,081,000 after purchasing an additional 192,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,165,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,478,000 after purchasing an additional 225,481 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Fastenal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. William Blair downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

