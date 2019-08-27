Keel Point LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Keel Point LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC owned 0.08% of Dycom Industries worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $13,149,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $5,837,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 471,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 105,674 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 70.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 225,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 93,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 29.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 225,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

DY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 25,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,616. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

