Keel Point LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.8% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $15,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 219,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,481. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

