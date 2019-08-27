Keel Point LLC Buys 50,593 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,743,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,899,000 after purchasing an additional 612,260 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,708,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after acquiring an additional 967,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,428,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,241,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $138,800,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,300,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,794,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares during the period.

VGIT traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.28. 6,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,141. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

