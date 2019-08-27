Keel Point LLC Acquires 1,095 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,576.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,651,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,824,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,781,000 after purchasing an additional 612,046 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,281,000 after purchasing an additional 336,148 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,513,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,995,000 after purchasing an additional 265,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 368.1% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 302,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,256,000 after buying an additional 237,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

CHKP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,517. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

