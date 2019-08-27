Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director John F. Regan Sells 3,500 Shares

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director John F. Regan sold 3,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $43,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KRNY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 140,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,576. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $40.53 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,731,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 60.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,250,000 after acquiring an additional 629,691 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 5,098,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,611,000 after acquiring an additional 501,796 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,502,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kearny Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,849,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,631,000 after buying an additional 333,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

