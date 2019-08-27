KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of KB Home have outperformed its industry so far this year. Earnings estimates have also moved up over the past seven days, reflecting analyst’s optimism over the company’s bottom-line growth potential. Ongoing execution of the company’s returns-focused growth plan, balanced approach of allocating cash flow, improvement in gross margin and community count growth realization are commendable. Moreover, for fiscal 2019, the company believes that declining mortgage rates, steady economic growth, high consumer confidence and favorable demographics will help it grow further. However, declining orders and backlog are pressing concerns. Also, lower ASP, along with higher construction and labor costs, and competitive pricing pressure adds to the woes.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KBH. Evercore ISI raised KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.74 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

KBH traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,874. KB Home has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $88,396.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 2,436.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

