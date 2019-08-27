Karp Capital Management Corp Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,294. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $107.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.61. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total transaction of $522,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total transaction of $504,987.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,457. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $246.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.79.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.