Karp Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 35.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 161.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

SOXX stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.83. 333,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,491. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.27. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.79 and a 1 year high of $220.82.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

