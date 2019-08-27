Karp Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,551,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,871,000 after purchasing an additional 493,674 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,149,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,263,000 after purchasing an additional 136,630 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,742,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,558 shares during the period.

VGT traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.66. 8,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.50. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $223.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

