Karp Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 99,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,005.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.38. 35,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,529. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.41. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.23 and a one year high of $134.20.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.