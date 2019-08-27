JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 91,844 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,844 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.93% of IDEX worth $248,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,864. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $173.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 85,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $14,390,433.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 258,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,380,821. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,307 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,583 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

