JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,559,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $196,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,464,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,897 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $28,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,668,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,476 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,954,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,414 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,559. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

