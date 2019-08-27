JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $272.52 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,572,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.04% of Hasbro worth $272,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 957,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,408,000 after buying an additional 449,569 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,199,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after buying an additional 193,061 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,071,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,281,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,963,000 after buying an additional 155,935 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.40. 210,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,201. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.84 and a 52 week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

