JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $260.57 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $260,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2,565.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

CMA traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,907. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $99.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.52.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

