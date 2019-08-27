JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 88,440 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 88,440 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.71% of Insulet worth $188,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Northland Securities cut Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Insulet from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.71.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.11 and a 200-day moving average of $108.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,032.34 and a beta of 1.08. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $70.80 and a 12-month high of $158.18.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $101,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $10,798,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total value of $3,078,484.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,733.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

