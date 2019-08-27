John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director Sells $256,500.00 in Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director Jim Edgar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,207. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $89.27. The stock had a trading volume of 147,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,456. The stock has a market cap of $981.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.06. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $89.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.30.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $216.76 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 4.50%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.55.

Separately, BidaskClub raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,625,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,556,000 after buying an additional 62,177 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 106.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 71.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 39,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,260,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

