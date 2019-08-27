Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Posts Earnings Results

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter. Jianpu Technology updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE JT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,254. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.22 million, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.40. Jianpu Technology has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jianpu Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jianpu Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Jianpu Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jianpu Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Jianpu Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

JT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jianpu Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.