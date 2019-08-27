Jennison Associates LLC Sells 146,409 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,409 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Varonis Systems worth $26,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 81.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,388,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,793,000 after purchasing an additional 622,639 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,386,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,680,000 after acquiring an additional 119,454 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 883,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,737 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,778,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $548,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Varonis Systems to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.85. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,472. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

